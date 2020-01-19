CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Vic Mensa Was Arrested For Brass Knuckles

Apparently that's on the riding dirty in California list.

Source: NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Vic Mensa performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Vic Mensa is in legal trouble for what many will be considered a suspect reason. The Chicago rapper was arrested for possession of brass knuckles, which is a felony.

TMZ reports that Vic was riding a motorcycle in Glendale, CA in early January when he was pulled over by police for allegedly making an unsafe turn.

During the stop, the authorities searched him and discovered he was in possession of brass knuckles in his pants pockets per the police report. The problem is the “fist-load weapon” is all good in most states for self-defense, but it just so happens that they’re banned in California.

Vic was arrested for felony possession of brass knuckles and was released after he posted his $20,000 bond.

He didn’t catch a ticket for the unsafe turn, though.

Vic Mensa has been quiet so social as of late, but we’re not sure if it’s related. In late December, Vic stated that he felt rapper Juice WRLD’s untimely death was at least partly to blame on Hip-Hop‘s glorification of drug use. Vic has been candid about his own issues with drug abuse and depression in the past, which he has since overcome.

 

 

Vic Mensa Was Arrested For Brass Knuckles  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close