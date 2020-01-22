In more Antonio Brown news, the unemployed wide receiver is now a suspect in a felony battery and burglary case with the authorities now working on a warrant for his arrest.
TMZ Sports is reporting he is now a suspect following an incident that took place yesterday (Jan.21) in front of AB’s Hollywood Florida home, with a driver who works for a moving company.
While details are still very scarce, two independent sources have confirmed to the celebrity gossip site that someone was injured. Authorities are waiting for Brown to peacefully surrender, a man who was with the embattled receiver was taken into custody.
Per TMZ Sports:
Since becoming toxic following multiple sexual assault allegations, Brown’s life has been nothing short of a downward spiral. Earlier this month, police were at Brown’s home to deal with an issue between him and his baby mama, Chelsie Kryiss where he recorded himself throwing a “bag of dicks” at her.
Just this week his agent, Drew Rosenhaus announced that he would no longer be working with AB until he “gets some help.” We honestly believe after Saints stunt, Rosenhaus figured at this point he could no longer get land his former client on an NFL team.
Oh, and we cannot forget the struggle rap career he is trying to start.
The situation is currently still developing.
—
Photo: Boston Globe / Getty
Antonio Brown Suspect In Battery & Burglary Incident, Police Currently Seeking Warrant For His Arrest was originally published on hiphopwired.com