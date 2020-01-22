Why Are Stylists Demanding Natural Hair Be Flat Ironed Before Being Braided?

Hands down, there are some amazing hair stylists out there doing the Lord’s work on our heads.

But I have also been seeing a disturbing trend of a new crop of “Instagram” stylists out giving real professionals a bad name by doing things such as driving up their prices for labor-easy styles, demanding that you come in with an already washed and conditioned head and giving the worst unscientific advice on how to take care of our hair.

But this one video circulating Twitter took me right over the top.

In it, Shay Thirsty (@touchedbythirsty), who claims to be a millionaire celebrity stylist, says with pride (and an attitude) that you cannot have her do your braids if your natural hair is not blown out and flat-ironed. And if you have the audacity to not follow her rules, she’s going to charge you “an inconvenience fee” of $25, ON TOP of the extra cost of her blowing and flat-ironing your hair.

Oh, and the braids cost $300 and up.

Even worse, in the video, she’s incredibly hostile about the state of little girl’s natural hair right in front of the little girl, it’s actually heartbreaking. That, and since when is “nappy” hair an “inconvenience?”

Take a look at this nonsense that certified lash tech @Nayaxleire shared on Twitter after (@high0ffmay) found the video:

I don’t understand why you

“ hairstylist “ either charge extra, require women to come with their hair STRAIGHTENED or don’t accept clients with a certain hair texture…clearly you shouldn’t be doing hair 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/z6Ql1A6dvk — Naya 🤍 (@Nayaxleire) January 21, 2020

Did you all peep that HOW MANY passes of the flat iron she put on that baby’s hair WITH NOT heat protectant, talking about how our hair can withstand anything…as if heat damage isn’t a real thing. That, and if you’re actually a good hair braider, you don’t need super sleek hair to have super sleek braids.

Blow out fine? But all this? Nah.

You already know, Black Twitter caught wind of this video and had words:

Im sorry this is anti-black. If i have 4c hair i gotta come flat ironed pic.twitter.com/HiEK0ZMJnM — MadiD🦋 (@mad0o_) January 19, 2020

That ✌🏾hair stylist✌🏾 who berated that young girl for her natural hair texture during a braiding appointment then proceeded to go over the same thin section of hair with a flat iron like 12 TIMES, holding it there while talking and recording…… wtf. — Global Esthetician (@LaBeautyologist) January 22, 2020

i wish a bitch would tell me to flat iron my hair for some braids . u new stylists are SICK. — hood princess👸🏾 (@mishababy_) January 22, 2020

So she has no licence

Offered no heat protectant

Held that flat iron for long multiple passes, even though that baby's hair was detangled and healthy

And had no clue about ehat she was talking about…

SHE CAN'T BRAID HAIR! — Noela Maina (@maina_noela) January 22, 2020

iono bout y’all but I get braids to avoid putting heat on my hair so why would I want to flat iron my hair before I sit in someone’s chair?? If you can’t braid just say that😂 — LyLy (@LayLay_xoxo) January 22, 2020

I use to be the Baddest Braider and I never had to press or flat iron not one strand of hair.. If u use healthy pomades the hair shaft mends to the braid with no fuzz .. these broads are lacking true skill and technique … please pic.twitter.com/n5baFI1dKA — Nanasia (@MelaninMotiv8er) January 22, 2020

Honestly, 4c hair shouldn’t be treated worse because of its texture and you shouldn’t have to go through all this just to get braids. Most importantly, with everything Black people are going through with their hair—being kicked out of school, graduation threatened and being fired from their jobs—this is not what we should have to go through with our own.

We all deserve much better than this.

BEAUTIES: Have you ever been told to flat iron your hair before braiding?

