CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

The Hot Spot: Tiny’s Son Gets Into Fight, Lori Harvey Pleads Not Guilty In Hit & Run Case and More [VIDEO]

In today’s news, T.I. & Tiny’s son got into a fight at school over his dad’s beef with Kodak Black, Lori Harvey is pleading not guilty in her hit-and-run case, Lizzo proved Beyonce’s new Ivy Park line with Adidas does come in plus-size and more! Take a listen below. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SEE ALSO: T.I. Seems To Be Taking Shots At Kodak Black In New Song

SEE ALSO: Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run [PHOTOS]

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your door step, congratulations…Beyonce knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas and they’re celebrating by showing off the garments on the ‘gram. MUST SEE: Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy! From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7L4QABnAL1/

The Hot Spot: Tiny’s Son Gets Into Fight, Lori Harvey Pleads Not Guilty In Hit & Run Case and More [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close