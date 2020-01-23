CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

All Cap: 8 Ludicrous Lies TV Shows Made Us Believe Growing Up

American Singer And Actress Brandy Norwood

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

If you grew up in the 90s and 2000s — television practically raised you. Many would call that time the Golden Era of TV. Some of the greatest sitcoms, dramas and kids shows were created during that period, and shaped the way many of us live our adult lives today.

Admit it, Living Single made you want to rent an apartment in New York with your best friends and work as a Magazine Editor. And Moesha inspired many of us to start a diary and go to college.

Everything seemed so simple and easy on television. Then you grow up to discover that things are absolutely nothing like we imagined and hoped it’d be. Just imagine how one kid felt to discover that James Corden isn’t actually driving on Carpool Karaoke.

All in all, the Golden Era of television has greatly shaped the way we live and move today. But most of it was cap!

Hit the flip for some of the lies TV actually had us believing. Feel free to tweet us some of the fake news you’ve noticed over the years.

All Cap: 8 Ludicrous Lies TV Shows Made Us Believe Growing Up  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close