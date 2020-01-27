CLOSE
50 Cent Checks MSNBC’s Alison Morris Over Her Alleged “Nakers” N-Word Slip

We're still rubbing our chins in disbelief over the "slip."

MSNBC reporter Alison Morris was like many an on-air journalist scrambling to cover the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, leading to a slip-up that sounded to most like the n-word. 50 Cent caught wind of the alleged gaffe and has demanded that Morris be fired from her post.

The artist born Curtis Jackson didn’t spend a lot of time blasting Morris, who has been revealed to be a native New Yorker hence she clearly has heard the term New York Knicks in her lifetime.

Although she claimed before the segment that she doesn’t follow basketball, her jumbling of the Los Angeles Lakers, which sounded a lot like “Los Angeles N*ggers,” caught the attention of many. We’ve listened to the clip several times oursleves and we’re not hearing much, if not nothing at all, that sounds like “Los Angeles Nakers.”

“[D]id this b*tch just say that on air,” Fif questioned, later adding that Morris should be fired. Morris claims she was saying the word “Nakers,” mixing up the Knicks and Lakers’ team names but it’s hard to see how it computes. As of now, MSNBC hasn’t addressed the matter publicly but many are hoping a better explanation comes sooner than later. Until that happens, color Hip-Hop Wired and many of our peers and associates skeptical.

Photo: Getty

