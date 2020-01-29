CLOSE
Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy Way’

2019 Salute Her Awards

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Grammy-nominated recording artist Deborah Cox is back with a new video for her single Easy Way.

The song–written by songwriter and producer Rico Love–shares the ups and downs of being in love. The song was released in November and is the first single off her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

According to Singersroom, Cox stated, ” I find that people fantasize about love but don’t understand that if you want something to work, you have to fight for it, and you have to fight for it daily. I believe that’s why ‘Easy Way’ resonates with so many people.”

Check out the video:

Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy Way’  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

