Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From — According To Scientists

The Coronavirus, which began at a market in the city of Wuhan, has already killed nearly 132 people and infected 6000. But where did the deadly virus come from all of a sudden?

According to research carried out by Wuhan Institute of Virology, the coronavirus found in humans is identical to the strand found in bats. And not so ironically, Bat soup is reported to be an unusual but popular dish particularly in Wuhan.

CNN reports:

“The winged mammal has been the reservoir for several different deadly viruses like Marburg, Nipah and Hendra, which have caused disease in humans and outbreaks in Uganda, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Australia. Bats are thought to be the natural host of the Ebola virus, rabies, SARS and MERS, with the latter two both coronaviruses similar to the one that’s now emerged in Wuhan.”

But wildly enough, this isn’t news to health experts. Just last year, scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology “made an eerily prescient observation” ‘It is generally believed that bat-borne CoVs (coronaviruses) will re-emerge to cause the next disease outbreak.

In this regard, China is a likely hotspot. The challenge is to predict when and where, so that we can try our best to prevent such outbreaks.”‘ Sheesh!

