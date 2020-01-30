CLOSE
Ceaser Is Getting His House In Order & Firing Folks In Latest ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ Promo

If your name isn't Ceaser, pretty much your job isn't safe this upcoming season. 

Currently, we are still in Chi-town following the crew from 9Mag and 2nd City Ink, but we will be returning to the home of Black Ink, New York, and it looks like Ceaser is tired of the drama associated with his empire.

When Black Ink Crew: New York returns February 26, Ceaser will be taking a page out of Ryan Henry’s book and letting some people go, among other changes, to get his house in order. In the 30-second promo, Ceaser is holding an emergency meeting with his current staff, and he is not too happy even after opening a new shop in Brooklyn.

Per the press release, Ceaser is trying to “break the cycle of ineptitude,” and after a series of events where his staff was acting wild, he calls the meeting. Once everyone is gathered, Ceaser puts them on notice by shocking with them a series of significant changes, which include some firings, promotions, and demotions. If your name isn’t Ceaser, pretty much your job isn’t safe this upcoming season.

Interestingly enough, while we don’t see it in the promo for the new season, the press release does hint at Teddy’s mystery wedding and possibly expecting a child. Ted will stay mum on the situation while his ex, Tati, decides she wants to get to the bottom of the case for whatever reason.

Another eye-opening detail from the press release is that Kitty will be returning to the show, BUT she will be in Chicago  to “explore a new life and a possible love connection with Ryan.” We are very intrigued to see how that will play out with her former boss Ceaser.

Well, until the super trailer drops, you can get yourself hype for the new season of Black Ink Crew: New York by watching the promo below.

