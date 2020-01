Senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Rev. Raphael Warnock will run for U.S. Senate in Georgia in the upcoming election. Rev. Warnock says he hopes to unify Georgia Democrats and that his impact won’t stop at the church door. Warnock will run again republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and will look to unseat the Republican financial executive.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9: