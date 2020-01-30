CLOSE
Yandy Smith-Harris Gives Us Cruella de Vil Vibes In Fur To Welcome Home Mendeecees

Yandy Smith-Harris celebrated the return of her husband and the father of her children Mendeecees home from prison yesterday. The reality TV star and celebrity manager was dripped in a black and white floor-length fur straight out of Cruella de Vil’s closet. Can we say fab?! 

Never going back…@mendeecees🙏🏾

She captioned the photo, “Never going back.” The couple posted a video on Instagram that showed them stopping by a trash can to dump Mendeecees’ old Timberland boots and sweatpants outfit he wore to go in. They walked back to their Bentley truck, arm in arm. Other footage shows them riding around listening to the radio and simply enjoying being in each other’s presence.

Yandy stood by Mendeecees’ side during his four-year bid in jail, joining the ride-or-die ranks of Keyshia Ka’oir and Tiny. We’re happy to see a husband and father reunited with his family. We wish them many blessings!

