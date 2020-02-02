CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Boosie Badazz Takes Plea Deal In Georgia Weed Case

Call him Teflon Boosie.

Hip Hop Smackdown 6

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Boosie Badazz will be avoiding a return to the bing. The Baton Rouge rapper took a plea deal in his Georgia weed case, avoiding jail time in the process.

According to TMZ, Boosie pled guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana. By not taking the case to trial, prosecutors agreed to drop the charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to maintain lane, per Coweta County D.A.’s Office.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper will gets 6 months probation and a $1,000 fine, and no jail time. If convicted, Boosie was looking at a year in jail. Not bad at all.

Last April, the cops pulled Boosie over in his Dodge Charger after witnessing him make a lane change that almost saw him crash into another car. The cops found over $20K in cash (Hey, it’s Boosie) in the car, as well as marijuana and a gun.

Boosie was never charged for gun possession.

 

Boosie Badazz Takes Plea Deal In Georgia Weed Case  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close