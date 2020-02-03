Register For Private Screening Of “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”

Register to win tickets to the HOT 107.9 screening of the highly anticipated Netflix movie “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”, Only on Netflix February 12th
Synopsis: Lara Jean and Peter have just taken their romance from pretend to officially real when another recipient of one of her love letters enters the picture.
Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, John Ambrose, Holland Taylor, Ross Butler and more
· Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/To-All-the-Boys-PS-I-Still-Love-You-388474521640503/
· Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/toalltheboysnetflix/
· Hashtag: #ToAllTheBoys
_____
