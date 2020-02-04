Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck [VIDEO]

Black Tony’s got excuses for days. Today, he missed work because he got stuck in an ice cream truck. He wanted to bring the team some sweet treats, but as Rickey pointed out, nobody wants ice cream that early in this morning!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 7 hours ago

