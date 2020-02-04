CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His Sexual Assault Case, Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay Z & Beyonce [VIDEO]

Find out why Chris Brown’s lawyer has withdrawn from his sexual assault case and what Colin Kaepernick had to say about Jay Z and Beyonce sitting down during the national anthem at the Super Bowl this year. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z &amp; Beyoncé Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z Allegedly Disappointed in Colin Kaepernick’s Handling of NFL Workout

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3071899" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the super bowl, last night, but Blue Ivy was the MVP. The 8-year-old rock star in her right was photographed as she walked on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium. Sis was rocking $500 studded Balmain boots. [caption id="attachment_3071902" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z was on daddy duty and doubled as her personal photographer, snapping shots of her posing in her leather get-up. [caption id="attachment_3071892" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z kept it Gucci in Gucci for the festivities. [caption id="attachment_3071901" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Any Blue Ivy appearance leads to her trending on Twitter so it was only natural her name ended up on our right rail. From people bragging about her ensemble to then turning her texting into a meme… we were just witnesses on Blue Ivy’s Internet. See what everyone was saying, below:

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His Sexual Assault Case, Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay Z & Beyonce [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close