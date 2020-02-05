CLOSE
Black History Month
Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Lady Doniella Ligon

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Future History Maker 2020 Winners

This week we salute….Lady Doniella Ligon, founder of Women in Need Ministries. In 2019 the organization donated  hundreds of self-care products and undergarments to women in various shelters across the city of Cleveland. Doniella Ligon, we honor you for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

Future History Makers is presented by AARP and brought to you by the Cleveland Monsters, The Scholars of Breakthrough Schools, Dominion Energy, the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of Northeast Ohio, Gentleman Jack and Great Lakes Honda.

