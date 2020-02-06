CLOSE
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed The World Of Sports Forever 

Lisa Leslie

Today is National Girls & Women In Sports Day, in which we celebrate the accomplishments of amazing female athletes and recognize the influence of sports participation for women and girls. Today is also a day that we honor the continuing struggle for equality for women in sports. In other words, we’ve come a long way, but not far enough.

There was a point in time where women in sports was highly frowned upon. Even now, we use the term “female” athlete instead of simply calling them athletes. Fortunately, there are organizations like the Women’s Sports Foundation that act as a hub for young girls in sports to learn, grow and get involved.

Women have always been deemed as supernatural being that can do whatever they put their minds to. It’s no wonder a male dominated society doesn’t want us playing sports.

Seeing women dominate on the courts and fields just further proves that we’re a force to be reckoned with — on and off the court. In honor of National Girls & Women in Sports Day, hit the flip for 10 phenomenal women who’ve broke records, made history and changed the world of sports forever.

