I Love My HBCU: Choosing Howard University

Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family!
Jim wanted to go to another HBCU, but his family couldn’t afford it, he ended up at the University of Minnesota. Find out how his journey from the University of Minnesota to the motherland of Howard University learned the power of sales as a black professional.
More notes about Howard University:
Famous Howard University Grads Include
- Wendy Raquel Robinson
- Chadwick Boseman
- Anthony Anderson
- Thurgood Marshall
- Toni Morrison
Howard University Facts
- Howard University, historically black university founded in 1867 in Washington, D.C., and named for General Oliver Otis Howard, head of the post-Civil War Freedmen’s Bureau, who influenced Congress to appropriate funds for the school. The university is financially supported in large part by the U.S. government but is privately controlled. (Per Britannica.com)
- Howard is ranked as a Tier 1 national university by U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) as well as other higher education benchmarking entities. Howard is ranked #124 among National Universities by USNWR.
