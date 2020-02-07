The problem with the interview was Gayle questioning Lisa about charges against the late Kobe Bryant, that were dismissed in 2003.

We talked to Snoop this morning, and he told us how we can help Kobe’s wife Vanessa and her daughters, described the feeling in Los Angeles, and explained why he felt like he needed to call Gayle King out for what she did.

What do you think about Snoop’s comments??

Snoop Dogg Tells Us Why He Went In On Gayle King In His Viral Video [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Justin Thomas Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: