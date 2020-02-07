CLOSE
This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You Are

12 must-play party songs required dances

Source: Romario Lynch (@LeBossLynch) / Wade Haye

First, let me start off by saying, there isn’t just one way to be Black. Black comes in many different forms, lifestyles, shades and personalities.

But in the African American community, we often joke about someone not being Black enough or someone being too Black. And let’s not forget how tricky it can be for our biracial family and friends.

But for this particular quiz, we’re referring to the inside jokes we have within the culture. Cause let’s be honest, some ish is just for us. For us, By us.

So with that being said — how Black are you? Take this quiz to find out.

