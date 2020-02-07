Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting Goes Viral

A rap video is steadily growing in viral status thanks to its clever way of breaking down the United States political system.

Ohio rapper YelloPain released a music video for the song “My Vote Don’t Count” and despite the title, the track breaks down the importance of voting and how our three branches of government (executive, legislative and judiciary) work separately and together to get laws passed.

In an interview with Dayton.com, YelloPain explained, “People who are in politics don’t know how to speak the language of people who don’t understand. The reason this video is so powerful is because I speak both languages.”

YelloPain said, at first, he too didn’t fully understand how government worked until his cousin, Desiree Tims, broke it down for him a couple of months ago.

“Metaphorically, Desiree took me to school. She taught me what I should have learned in school, what they didn’t teach me,” the 25-year-old Dayton, Ohio native said. “I wanted to get people in my same position to vote.”

Tims, who makes a brief cameo in the music video, is currently running for Ohio’s District 10 House of Representatives seat. Her opponent for the March primary is Eric Moyer. Whoever wins the Democratic nominee will later go against Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Turner for his seat. Turner’s current opponents include John Anderson and Kathi Flanders.

YelloPain’s message around voting is already reaching some major people. Bill and Hillary Clinton‘s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, shared the video back in January, as well as political strategist and Brooklyn NAACP President L. Joy Williams.

This is terrific. Thank you @YelloPain for reminding us why every election matters and thank you @ArlanWasHere for amplifying. Hope you’ll watch: https://t.co/XUduGSvPaI — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 27, 2020

Hip hop legends also showed YelloPain some love, including DJ Clark Kent and UGK‘s Bun B.

“My wife found this song on youtube and showed me. I’ve never seen politics broken down like this. This song needs to be promoted like we push everything else. Please go to @yellopain page, follow him,” Bun B wrote along with a link to YelloPain’s Instagram page.

My wife found this song on youtube and showed me. I’ve never seen politics broken down like this. This song needs to be promoted like we push everything else. Please go to @yellopain page, follow him and click the… https://t.co/L4sk2MRfzq — Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) February 7, 2020

You can check out the full video of “My Vote Don’t Count” for yourself below.

Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting Goes Viral was originally published on globalgrind.com

Royce Dunmore Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: