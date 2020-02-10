CLOSE
Lower Merion School District Donates Kobe Bryant Memorial to PAL

Kobe Bryant

It’s been nearly two weeks since the passing of Kobe Bryant and, fans continue to send their love and support in his honor.

Fans came from all over to pay their respect by creating a temporary memorial outside of Bryant’s former high school, which left many wondering what would happen to the growing shrine in the future.

Well, the Lower Merion School District recently announced that they would be donating the memorabilia to local community organizations in the Philadelphia area.

“The basketball that was left at the memorial outside the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium is on their way to PAL centers across Philadelphia. LMSD hopes the children who play with them are inspired by Kobe’s work ethic, drive for excellence, and love for the game,” said the Lower Merion School District in a recent Facebook post.

Officials removed a makeshift of Basketballs, sneakers, jerseys, and hats on Sunday in hopes that students would return to more of a sense of normalcy upon arriving at school Monday.

Fans have since then been directed to donate to a Bryant foundation rather than bring more gifts and flowers.

Bryant, along with 9 others, lost his life with during a fetal helicopter crash into a nearby hillside in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

