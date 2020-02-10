The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business.

Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has signed a development deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. Simone has reported the WWE Performance Center to begin training and if things work out, she would become the WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar.

The 18-year-old looks to follow in the footsteps of her legendary family: Great-Grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, Grandfather Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson and her dad, 10-time WWE Champion The Rock.

J.R. Bang Posted 2 hours ago

