HBCU Spotlight: Norfolk State University

Black History Month
| 02.10.20
Dismiss

Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University is a public four-year, liberal arts school based in Norfolk, Virginia. A member school of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Norfolk State University was founded in 1935 in the midst of the Great Depression. It was named the Norfolk Unit of Virginia Union University and was originally a part of Virginia State College; in 1969, the school became fully independent and separated from Virginia State College. Today, Norfolk State University is one of the largest HBCUs in the nation.

Mission Statement:

Norfolk State University, a comprehensive urban public institution, is committed to transforming students’ lives through exemplary teaching, research and service. Offering a supportive academic and culturally diverse environment for all, the University empowers its students to turn their aspirations into reality and achieve their full potential as well rounded, resourceful citizens and leaders for the 21st century. 

Notable Alumni: violinist Karen Briggs; Evelyn J. Fields, the first woman and African American to hold director of the Office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA); and comedian J.B. Smoove.

Mascot: “Spiro” the Spartan

Enrollment: 5,616 students

learn more: https://www.nsu.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: Norfolk State University  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close