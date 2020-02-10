For a minute now Amber Rose has been keeping a relatively low profile. But lately she’s been popping up in some places and sporting what seems to be a new hairline?

Recently the blond bombshell was spotted at a Dolls Kill store in Los Angeles where she posed with a fan for a picture, and in it you can see Rose with some new ink on her forehead where her hairline would be. Though she hasn’t announced any new tattoos on her social media account, it seems like Rose got the names of her children (Bash and Slash) inked on her dome.

We’re not sure whether or not this is a temporary tattoo or permanent, but it’s sure as hell original, that’s for sure.

Rose even appeared on a recent episode of Sneaker Shopping With Cool Kicks (not Complex) sporting the same tattoo on her head.

What y’all think about Amber’s latest ink job? Dope or OD? Let us know in the comments.

Amber Rose Gets Children’s Names Tattooed On Her Forehead was originally published on hiphopwired.com

