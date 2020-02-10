CLOSE
Jackson State University Resigns After Being Arrested In Prostitution Sting

Hours after he was arrested in a prostitution sting, Jackson State University President Dr. William B. Bynum, has resigned.

Bynum was arrested early Monday morning with several others, including JSU professor Shonda McCarthy and charged with making a false statement, possession of marijuana and procuring services of a prostitute. McCarthy was charged with procuring services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.

Those charged are:

  • William Bynum Jr., 57, procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana.
  • Shonda McCarthy, 46, procuring services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.
  • Holly Ann Wheaton, 35, prostitution
  • Steve Hampton, 57, promoting prostitution, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Anthony Bowman, 48, procuring services of a prostitute
  • Fredrick Robinson, 41, promoting prostitution
  • Sierra Case, 23, prostitution
  • Sheena Stanford, 35, promoting prostitution
  • Taylor Ducre, 30, prostitution and possession of cocaine
  • Eric Jackson, 34, promoting prostitution
  • Naketa Williams, 37, prostitution
  • Rosella Brown, 25, prostitution
  • Alexis Miller, 23,  conspiracy to promote prostitution
  • Temeela Palmer, 31, prostitution and conspiracy to promote prostitution
  • Joseph Jones, 30, conspiracy to promote prostitution
  • Jesus Porrata, 31, promoting prostitution
  • A 17th person was arrested but no further information was immediately made available by law enforcement.

Bynum previously served as the president of Mississippi Valley State University for four years before joining Jackson State. His biography has since been removed from the school’s website.

IMAGE CREDIT: (Clinton Police Dept.)

 

