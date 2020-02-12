CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Black History Month: Age Disruptor Award: Reinventing What It Means To Age. Sponsored by AARP

Disruptor Aging Award DL Graphic

We want to recognize Black History Makers who are shaping a future in which people are valued for who they are, not how old they are.  Sponsored by AARP, they are challenging age stereotypes and inspiring us all with more choices as we age.   Do you know someone like this…or perhaps it’s you?  Nominate an age disruptor below in honor of black history month.  Tell us a little about them and how they are reinventing what it means to age.  The winner will receive an award at our black history month celebration on February 28th along with $1000.

Sponsored By

AARP Logo

Black History Month: Age Disruptor Award: Reinventing What It Means To Age. Sponsored by AARP  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close