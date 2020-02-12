CLOSE
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line Is Being Accused Of THIS 

'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

At this point in her career, it is an altruism that Rihanna can literally do no wrong. Literally, everybody loves the original Bad Gal. We’ve watched her grow from a chart topping, Grammy winning pop star to an all around business woman thanks to her Fenty makeup and Lingerie line.

But according to reports, Rih’s underwear brand Savage x Fenty has “become the focus of a consumer watchdog investigation after shoppers complained about its monthly VIP membership program.” On Monday, Consumer advocate group Truth in Advertising filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission accusing the Fenty Brand of using deceptive marketing to lure in customers.

The complaint stated:

“It deceptively promotes discounts and product prices that are only available to consumers who are bound to the company’s membership program without clearly and conspicuously disclosing this fact in its marketing materials. [Which could] result in $50 monthly fees.”

They also accused Savage X Fenty of enrolling consumers into its VIP membership program without adequately disclosing all of the terms and conditions. But what does Rih have to say about all this?

A spokesperson for the the Lingerie brand told New York Times:

“These accusations are false and based on misconceptions of our business. At Savage x Fenty, we believe strongly in transparency, which is why we provide multiple disclosures of membership terms throughout the shopping experience, within advertisements, and through our ambassador engagement policies.”

Despite the alleged accusations, it’s almost unheard to hear a customer complain about their Fenty product. 

 

Have you tried any Fenty products? If so, hit us up on Twitter to share your experience. 

 

 

Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line Is Being Accused Of THIS   was originally published on globalgrind.com

