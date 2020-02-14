CLOSE
Robert Pattinson As ‘The Batman’ Revealed [Video]

A new Dark Knight is rising.

Robert Pattinson as Batman

Source: Vimeo / Matt Reeves

The DC Universe has moved on from Ben Affleck as the Batman. But Twilight actor Robert Pattinson will take up the cowl, and he at least has the jaw for the gig.

In a quick video, The Batman director Matt Reeves shared online, we get a first look of what Pattinson look like as The Dark Knight. The “camera test” starts out all black with ominous music as Batman is slowly revealed—coming into focus with red overtones—before going black again.

The score is courtesy of composer Michael Giacchino and sets the tone of a Batman ready to fade some villains. The Batman’s logo is wide across the upper chest while it looks like the cape has a collar. This doesn’t look like Zero Year or Year 1 Batman but a Dark Knight who has been through some battles.

We’ll have to wait a while for the flick, The Batman isn’t due out until June 25, 2021. Watch the 45-second clip below.

Let us know what you think of the new Batman in the comics.

