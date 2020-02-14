CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Behind The Scenes: Kyla Pratt Returns To T.V. With New Comedy Show

A funny series is in the works.

Actress Kyla Pratt arrives at the &apos;It&apos;s A Wonderful Lifetime&apos; Holiday Party held at STK Los Angeles at W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills on October 22, 2019 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Kyla Pratt is making her T.V. comeback thanks to a new comedy coming to Fox titled Call Me Kat.

According to Shadow and Act, Pratt is joining actresses Mayim Bialik and Swoosie Kurtz in the multicamera series. It’s based on the BBC show, Miranda, and it “centers around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want — and still be happy, which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.”

Apparently, the network loved the idea for the show because Call Me Kat was ordered straight-to-series, meaning it bypassed the pilot stage and was approved for a full season production.

Pratt gained fame as a child and teenager actress with series like One on One, which aired on UPN. She also voiced Penny Proud on Disney Channel’s The Proud Family, which is getting a reboot on the streaming site Disney+. As an adult, Pratt had roles in Let’s Stay Together on BET and Recovery Road on Freeform. She also popped up in a few T.V. holiday movies.

Glad to know a celebrated child star is still working!

Behind The Scenes: Kyla Pratt Returns To T.V. With New Comedy Show  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close