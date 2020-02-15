Clippers & Cops Kicks off 2020 at Primetime Barber Shop

Check out Our Last Clippers & Cops Event!!

January 30th marked the 2020 kick off for the community event titled Clippers and Cops. This event was a cary over from a series that took place monthly for the past 18 months. The community came out to talk face to face with members of the local police force in hopes of gaining understanding and clarity, while building a relationship between the two parties. The event was moderated by Reec Swiney of Hot 107.9 and Ty Dennis(APD Detective / Task Force Officer with ATF) who is also the brainchild of the program.

Last Year Clippers & Cops was featured on CNN, BET’s Cop Watch America, WSB, FOX, 11 Alive and other media outlets! Some debates get heated and intense but the outcome is always the same, The community & the police becomes better informed , empathetic and both parties walk away with a better understanding of each other.

