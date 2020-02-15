CLOSE
ATL
Home

Clippers & Cops Kicks off 2020 at Primetime Barber Shop

Check out Our Last Clippers & Cops Event!!

January 30th marked the 2020 kick off for the community event titled Clippers and Cops. This event was a cary over from a series that took place monthly for the past 18 months. The community came out to talk face to face with members of the local police force in hopes of gaining understanding and clarity, while building a relationship between the two parties. The event was moderated by Reec Swiney of Hot 107.9 and Ty Dennis(APD Detective / Task Force Officer with ATF) who is also the brainchild of the program.

Last Year Clippers & Cops was featured on CNN, BET’s Cop Watch America, WSB, FOX, 11 Alive and other media outlets! Some debates get heated and intense but the outcome is always the same, The community & the police becomes better informed , empathetic and both parties walk away with a better understanding of each other.

 

reec banner 2019

Atlanta , Austell , Basketball Wives LA , block party , brutality , career , Clippers , Cobb , Community , facebook , family fun , Free BBQ , game truck , give away , Giving , help , Hot 107.9 , Hotshots , Instagram , moon bounce , PAYUSA , payusa. positive american youth , police , positive american youth , radio , Reec , reec swiney , Reec Treats The City , reecswiney

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close