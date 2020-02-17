CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Kobe and Gigi Before The NBA All Star Game [Video]

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jennifer Hudson took to the court before the NBA All Star Game in Chicago to pay Tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter GiGi. The tribute brought tears to audiences all over the world. Hudson song from her soul, as a photo montage of Kobe Bryant played in the background.

RELATED: Aretha Franklin’s Son Aims To Boycott Jennifer Hudson Biopic Of Mom

Magic Johnson also spoke before the performance, letting the world know how special Kobe was to them. Check out the video below, but you might want to have some tissues on deck.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

___

Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Kobe and Gigi Before The NBA All Star Game [Video]  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close