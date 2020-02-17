CLOSE
Long Live Wolf Gang: Tyler, The Creator Nixes Idea Of Odd Future Reunion

The producer and all-around musical talent did say it would take everyone from the crew to be on the same page for it to happen.

Odd Future exploded on the scene in 2008 on the heels of their acclaimed The Odd Future Tape mixtape release, giving way to stellar early works from Earl Sweatshirt, Hodgy, and Tyler, The Creator. For those hoping that the Wolf Gang will reform for a future project, Tyler expressed thoughts that will undoubtedly shatter those dreams.

A Reddit user posted a video of Tyler, The Creator speaking with fans during a panel discussion at Converse’s Creative All Star in London. An attendee inquired about the possibility of the OFWGKTA collective getting back together and the answer was primarily a devasting one for many.

“Nine times out of seven, no,” Tyler said in response to the inquiry. “I would be open to it, but I think everyone is kinda past that. I think some people base it on nostalgia rather than like, ‘Would it actually be good?’ Like, we don’t always need a Bad Boys 5. Even though I like the last one. N*gga, it’s there, listen to it.”

Tyler went on to say that while he didn’t think the projects the collective did weren’t that good, perhaps due to everyone literally improving musically across the board, he admitted that the period of his life was a fun one.

“I don’t know if the styles will mesh much for a good cohesive thing. Noy niche like, ‘Oh, this is a cool idea.’ Like an actually good thing. I don’t know if the styles would mesh much with everyone. But, who knows, this could change in six weeks,” Tyler added.

Tyler’s response to my question about another Odd Future Tape from hiphopheads

Long Live Wolf Gang: Tyler, The Creator Nixes Idea Of Odd Future Reunion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

