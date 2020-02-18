CLOSE
Peep The First Trailer for Apple TV+’s ‘Amazing Stories’

Another classic 80's television show is making a comeback in 2020...

Amazing Stories

80’s babies rejoice! Apple TV+ is reviving a fan favorite sci-fi television series that hasn’t been seen in decades but has long lived in the memories of it’s millions of viewers.

After a three decade hiatus, Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories is readying to make a comeback but instead of returning to the NBC station that propelled it to prime-time must-see TV, Apple TV+ will be reintroducing the show to the masses. After a few years of reports that Apple and Spielberg were working together to revive the ages old series, we finally get our first look at a few of the series five new supernatural tales including a super-powered grandfather, and well, we’re not sure what else. Still, it looks hella intriguing to say the least.

Check out the trailer for the new Amazing Stories below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops on March 6.

