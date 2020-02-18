Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute Concert In May

Selena‘s life and legacy, 25 years after her death will be honored with a May tribute concert at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The celebration will feature performances by the likes of Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G, Ally Brooke, and others. It’ll take place from noon to 11:45 p.m.

“The tribute concert will certainly have great meaning to the millions of Selena fans all over the world,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “We welcome all to join us here in San Antonio, Texas, on May 9 as we pay tribute to the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainer of our lifetimes, and that is Selena.”

In Houston, numerous Selena tributes have been planned. Here’s where you can celebrate the Tejano legend this week as throughout the Spring.

Queen of Tejano Tribute & Latin Party: Live Selena tribute performances and Latin hits. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Sambuca, 909 Texas; free.

Selena Loteria + Mercadito: Play Selena-inspired loteria (Mexican bingo), shop the market and sing along to classic songs. 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at Team Romel Studio, 6310 Alderson; $30-$50.

Selena Paint Party: Create your own Selena artwork alongside instructors and a pre-outlined canvas. 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at Kismet Boutique, 708B Telephone; $35.

Selena Sunday Pop-Up Mercado: Local vendors, music, giveaways and more. Pet and family-friendly. 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Soni Trends, 742A Telephone; free.

Selena Movie Night and Market: Featuring a performance by Chris Perez, Selena’s husband; Monica’s Bidi Bidi Tribute; DJ Mexican Blackbird; a Selena market and a screening of the Selena film. Noon March 8 at Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach; free.

Selena Loteria, Market y Baile: Play Selena-inspired loteria and shop the Selena market. Also features a DJ, mariachi and Selena impersonators. 1 p.m. March 28 at Ray’s Ice House, 7504 Lyons; free.

Selena Talent Competition: Singing contest for girls ages 3-14, with prizes for the top three. 3 p.m. March 29 at PlazAmericas Mall, 201 Sharpstown Center; free.

Vive! A Selena Tribute by the Diamantes: Selena drag tribute show, featuring Aria Crawford, Lady B, Linda Crawford, Alexia Crawford, and Selina LaFemme Crawford. 10 p.m. March 29 at Rebar, 202 Tuam; free.

Selena “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” Bash: Dance to Selena hits, peruse the Selena market and dress like the Tejano legend for a chance at prizes. 4 p.m. April 11 at Tikila’s, 2708 N. Shepherd; free.

Bidi Bidi Birthday — Celebrating Selena: Featuring live music from Monica’s Bidi Bidi Tribute. 7 p.m. April 17 at House of Blues, 1204 Caroline; $18-$35.

Anything for Selenas — Vintage Street Fest: Selena shopping experience, music and more. Commemorative Selena glassware and coasters will be on sale. Plus, a Selena lookalike contest. Noon April 19 at 4009 Polk; free.

RELATED: 15 Videos of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably Never Seen Before

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Delivers Emotional Tribute To Selena During Texas Concerts [VIDEO]

Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute Concert In May was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 21 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: