Report: Pop Smoke Shot & Killed In Home Invasion

According to TMZ, Pop Smoke, the New York hitmaker best known for his “Welcome To The Party” single and feature on the recent Travis Scott Jackboys project, has died.

The rapper was the apparent victim of a home invasion robbery early Wednesday morning in Hollywood. Around 4:30 AM, two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his house, firing multiple shots hitting the rapper. He was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects have been identified in his murder.

The 20-year-old rapper blew up in 2019 with “Welcome To The Party,” easily one of the biggest songs to emerge from the East Coast. He recently released his Meet The Woo 2 mixtape on February 7th.

This is a developing story.

