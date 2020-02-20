CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Uh Oh: Africa Might Be The Next To Get The Coronavirus

The Coronavirus has be traveling around the globe and we have not quite found a solution for this epidemic. Almost over 2,000 deaths (1,800 to be exact) have fell victim of this terrible virus. One continent that this deadly virus might have on its radar next.

You guessed right, Africa. The World Health Organization have officially just announced a Public Health Emergency regarding the new virus hitting “vulnerable countries and regions”. With Egypt being the first African country getting hit with the Coronavirus, this has had the rest of Africa on high alert. We are praying for the continent of Africa and hoping this Virus gets delt with.

 

 

 

Uh Oh: Africa Might Be The Next To Get The Coronavirus  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close