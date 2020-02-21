Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How To Get Some

Rumors have been going around for years that Erykah Badu must have some good ‘lovin’ because she has been leaving men on read for years! So why not capitalize on it? And that’s just what Badu did when she announced that she would be selling incense that smelled like her lovely lady parts!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
But Badu isn’t the first celebrity to capitalize of the smell of her lower region, just last month Gwyneth Paltrow sold a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” for $75 a pop and it sold out quickly. But it seems like the smell of a celebrity’s vagina might be a good marketing tool because Badu’s incense sold out in a mere nineteen minutes after launching her new website!
Badu claims her incense were created from ashes of her own burned underwear along with “Pure resin, handmade, sun dried. Also created with essential oils and herbs. ” You can currently pre-order twenty-five sticks of the Badussy for $50.
See the thankful sell out message from Muva Badu below
RELATED STORY: Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My Vagina”
Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of Motherhood Is Everything
Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of Motherhood Is Everything
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
The Latest:
- Tyson Fury Tells Reec “He doesn’t fear Wilders power!” Exclusive Interview #WilderFury2
- Stop Playing With LL: Lauren London Quickly Shuts Down Diddy Dating Rumors
- Ha! Boosie Tried To Workout At Planet Fitness After His Disgusting Zaya Wade Comments — And They Weren’t Having It
- Prayers Up! Model Slick Woods Suffers Seizure, Shows Swollen Face & Lips On Instagram
- Michelle Williams Says To Leave People Who Walked Away At Your Lowest Right Where They Are
- I’m A Triple Minority: Black, Female And Fat At NYFW
- Gary’s Tea: Dwyane Wade Is Proud To Be Married Because Of This…. [VIDEO]
- Hot Spot: Would You Let Your Daughter Date A Rapper??
- Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That Still Affect The Culture Today
- Tina Lawson Wants To Know Why More People Aren’t Praising The NFL’s $100M Investment In Criminal Justice Reform
Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How To Get Some was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com