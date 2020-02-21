CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Shares A Funny Story About Erykah Badu and Steve Harvey

Rickey Smiley has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. Throughout this time, he has made many friendships but did you know, he and Erykah Badu go way back?

In the video above, Rickey shares a story about the first time he met Erykah 30 years ago. Way before either one of them were famous, the two bonded over being HBCU graduates in a car ride to Rickey’s show at Steve Harvey’s comedy club.

Watch the video above to hear more about this first meeting!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Smiley Shares A Funny Story About Erykah Badu and Steve Harvey  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close