CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kenya Moore’s Emotionally Draining Relationship Is A Lot

It seems like Kenya is in an emotionally abusive situation.

2020 Bronner Bros Beauty Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Marc is committed to humiliating Kenya. Like, really committed. It’s weird to watch Kenya put up with him when we know how feisty she is. She doesn’t hesitate to be as mean as she wants to be with the other women in the circle, but when Marc pokes her it’s crickets. We discussed a situation earlier this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta about how a husband and wife should be unified. For example, if the wife feels some type of way about someone then the husband shouldn’t be trying to invite that person to social events. 

In this case, we’re talking about NeNe. NeNe and Kenya don’t get along but Marc has long made it clear that he has no problems with Gregg or NeNe and he doesn’t care that Kenya isn’t comfortable with it. Marc and Kenya end up having a couple’s bowling event. Kenya made it clear that she didn’t want NeNe to come. But she also tagged Gregg in the event online but not NeNe, which was typical of her type of shade. However, Marc invited both Gregg and NeNe anyway. He then told Kenya that this is what it was and she sheepishly agreed despite the fact that you could see that she was uncomfortable when NeNe rolled through. Marc also called her “Ken” repeatedly and it sounded more like a slur than it was a nickname. 

 

He also made a joke about drowning Kenya earlier in the episode. Look, this is all somewhere between tragic and entertaining because it is a reality show and there’s a strong chance that Kenya is putting up with this because in some sick way it’s a storyline. 

However, if this were any of our friends irl, we’d be concerned.  I’m no psychologist but it seems as if Kenya is in an emotionally abusive relationship. If this is real, then she gotta get out. If this is for a storyline that’s even worse because some many people actually go through emotionally abusive relationships, which are nothing to play with. 

RELATED POSTS

RHOAS12: It’s Clear That Marc Doesn’t Really Like Kenya

RHOAS12: Is Kenya’s Husband Wrong For Defending NeNe?

Kenya Moore’s Emotionally Draining Relationship Is A Lot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close