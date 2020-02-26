CLOSE
Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a Lesson in Black Hair History on Her TV Show!

Refinery29 Presents 29Rooms New York: Expand Your Reality Experience 2019

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

 

Keke Palmer took the time during Black History Month to give viewers of her show ABC show, Strahan, Sarah & Keke, a lesson on the history of black hair!

Palmer took us back to our roots to 3500 B.C. starting with braids all the way to the present with the passing of The Crown Act.  In true Palmer style, she also snuck in a little read into her lesson that touching our lovely coils, curls, and locks is NOT permitted!

Palmer also shared on her Instagram page, Keke shared how she was teased as a child about her hair, “As a little girl that was a source of anxiety for me ‘uh oh, the hair conversation’ but as I got older the more I stopped letting others project their ignorance and confusion about my hair on to me,” she wrote. “Just because someone else doesn’t understand it, doesn’t mean you have to own it. I am who I am and it just is what it is.”

Check out her lesson:

 

 

Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a Lesson in Black Hair History on Her TV Show!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

