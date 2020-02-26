CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down Usher’s “Confessions Part 3” And What It’s Really About

We TV Hosts An Exclusive Screening Of "Power, Influence, & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def"

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

A preview of Usher performing “Confessions Part 3” not only had fans hype and ready for the singer’s upcoming new album but, it also brought up a few people who were skeptical that the song was referencing rumors that Usher had an STI. If you recall a few years ago, Usher’s name was all in different headlines after a woman tried to sue him for her contracting herpes. The two eventually settled out of court.

RELATED: Watch Summer Walker &amp; Usher’s “Come Thru” Video

RELATED: Usher Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit

In reality, as Jermaine Dupri broke down on Twitter, the song is about a woman cheating on Usher and getting pregnant by another man. In other words, role reversal from “Confessions Pt. 1” and “Confessions Pt. 2”

“She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it. Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ???” Dupri wrote.

Usher teased the song during a recent performance at Live from the Cricket Lounge and people misinterpreted the lyrics which CLEARLY are about pregnancy.

“Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night? / You said bae let me take you to the ER, I said, ‘Nah, Imma be alright / Well the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life / And I was fixed with the decision to keep it, knowing I had to get rid of it, rid of it, live with it,” Usher sang.

I can’t wait for what the new album will sound like. In the meantime, Usher’s latest single with Ella Mai, “Don’t Waste My Time” can be heard below.

Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down Usher’s “Confessions Part 3” And What It’s Really About  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close