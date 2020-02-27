CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon & Tamron Hall Were Almost An Item? [VIDEO]

Tamron Hall is a happily married woman with a new baby!

But according to Nick Cannon, he could have been the lucky man in her life. The rapper, actor, TV and radio personality shared that he once sent Hall a luxurious gift in an attempt to shoot his shot. Now we’re learning Tamron would have given him a chance.

In other celebrity news, Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe pulled off an epic Tik Tok prank. Hear about all of these stories plus the status of Ray J and Princess Love‘s relationship in the video above.

