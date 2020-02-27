CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Get Thee Behind Me: Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie

Call the police on White people 2020.

I Am Not Okay With This Premiere

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN

We come against the enemy in Black Jesus name!

Skai Jackson has reportedly taken legal action again white rapper Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie, because SKAI DOESN’T HAVE TIME.

According to TMZ, 17-year-old Jackson filed a restraining order against Bhabie in L.A. on Thursday. The actions come after Bhabie threatened to kill Jackson over some ALLEGED fake Instagram account Jackson created.

“Don’t go post about me on your fake page, b*tch. If you got something to say about me, post it on your page,” Bhabie ranted in an Instagram Live video. “Show me you fu**ing bold! The b*tch got me blocked on Instagram, blocked on Twitter, all type of sh*t. Like b*tch, grow up! That sh*t don’t sit right with me. That sh*t don’t sit right with me at all.”

“You don’t even know if I’m talking to dude or not,” Bhabie continued, referring to a rapper (possibly NBA YoungBoy) she may or may not be talking to. “You just seen us on The Shade Room so now you wanna go run and like his pictures. B*tch I’ll kill you!”

Bhabie’s anger eventually reached Jackson’s mom, Kiya Cole, and she eventually clapped back on Instagram, telling Bhabie, “Let me tell you something little girl! I’m definitely not the one to be played with! Don’t come on my damn page with your trashy negativity! How about you just put your address or phone number in my DM and I will gladly have the conversation with your mother. I’m NOT having it! Take this sh*t somewhere else and leave my damn daughter alone.”

The whole ordeal eventually led to Cole arguing with Bhabie’s mom, Barbara Bregoli, and threatening to “stomp a mudhole” in her “sloppy ass.”

The whole thing was a big mess.

But as mentioned earlier, Jackson has zero time. The same day as all the drama, she tweeted, “Book doing pretty well. Finalizing makeup deal. Shopping treatment to major studios & producers. Working on speech for Ted Talk. Going over scripts. Recording Netflix animated series. Vlogging for my YouTube channel. Hosting 18,000 youth for We Day. No time 4 negatives!”

Restraining order it is!

TMZ says they’ve obtained the legal documents but it’s not clear whether a judge has approved the order.

Meanwhile, keep making moves Skai!

Get Thee Behind Me: Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close