Boosie Addresses His Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya [Video]

If you love Hip-Hop and are on social media chances are that a Boosie rant has landed on your timeline. He explains his stance on his most recent tirade that got everyone looking at him funny.

As spotted on Complex the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was doing the most when reacting to the rumors about Dwyane Wade’s child. Last week BooPac reacted to some fake news circulating around Wades 12-year-old daughter. He had heard wind that the kid was going to undergo a sex change which set him off. “I gotta say something about this shit,” he said. “Dwyane Wade, you’ve gone too f***ing far, bro. That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gonna be. They don’t have shit figured out yet. He might meet a woman at 16 and fall in love with her, but his d*ck be gone.”

On a recent episode of Baller Alert’s Sesh w/ Shirley he stayed ten toes down on his stance. When host Shirley Ju said “You received backlash for statements about Dwyane Wade’s daughter” Boosie interjected. “His son. That’s just how I felt. People gotta understand that’s how I feel… Even my momma got on my ass yesterday” he revealed.

When asked if he felt the heat on social media behind his commentary it seems he didn’t blink. “Once you’re a celebrity, you gotta be ready for what comes with being a celebrity. You gotta be ready for the hundred eyes and all that stuff,” he explained. “Not really. But when I feel you’re wrong, you’re wrong. People have told me how to parent my children when I was wrong.”

You can see the interview below; the Wade conversation around the 1:50 mark.

