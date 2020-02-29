CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef With 50 Cent Vs. How 50 Sees It

Who do you believe?

Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

It’s the year 2020, and on any given day, the never ending beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent could reignite.

Several petty encounters over the past two decades have made Ja vs. 50 one of the greatest hip hop beefs of all time. Let’s not forget that Fif bought 200 front row tickets to a Ja Rule concert in 2018, just so they would be empty.

Since the early 2000s, it seems as if the drama between the former Murder Inc head and G-Unit CEO would spark back up every five years or so. Remember back in 2018 when Ja Rule unexpectedly tweeted:

He continued:

Or that time he  broke down the math on how he won the first round of beef against 50 Cent.

 

 

We all know 50 Cent has a different sense of humor than most – so much so that sometimes you can’t tell if he’s serious or joking when he’s coming for folks. But when it comes to Ja, it seems Fif’s inner bully comes out in full force. Hit the flip to see what both Queens rappers really think about the 15 year long beef.

Who do you believe?

How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef With 50 Cent Vs. How 50 Sees It  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close