When To Say When: Everytime Drake Made Us Feel Poor In New “Chicago Freestyle’ Video 

It’s a new month and almost a new season — and what better way to kick off pre-Spring than with some new Drake.

The OVO CEO has been keeping pretty busy doing everything from produce hit Netflix series to partner up with streaming services since his last album Scorpion dropped in 2018. But now, Champagne Papi is back, just in time for that new weather energy. He dropped two songs, entitled When To Say When & Chicago Freestyle, and a visual of the tracks combined.

So it’s safe to say, 6 God season is upon us. Drizzy has come a long way since his days as a child actor rapping in his mom’s basement. We’ve pretty much watched him transcend from little known rapper to one of the biggest stars on the planet. But unlike many hip hop artists who walk around with six chains on and hold up money phones on IG, it’s rare to see Drake flaunt his wealth.

I ain’t nevaaaaa seen drake flex no $$$$$$ . Till today. https://t.co/xd3yQuQQkk — Pichichi. (@vicjslvn_) March 1, 2020

Oh, but when he does…it’s subtle. It’s dope. And it makes you question what you’ve been doing with your years on this planet.

Visuals aside, the track itself is a hard flex. The fact that he sampled Jay Z’s ‘Song Cry’ which already samples Bobby Glenn’s ‘Sounds Like a Love Song’ is pretty daring. Add the fact that he shot half the video in front of Marcy Housing Project, peak stunting.

Thanks, Drake for the inspiration. But let’s look at all the times he made us feel poor in his new video.

