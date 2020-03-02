IssaWrap: OG Plus Size Influencer GarnerStyle Capsule Collection Sold Out In 3 Hours

Going, going, gone!

Just like the Adidas X Ivy Park collection and Erykah Badu’s Badu Pu$$y incense, the new GarnerStyle x Fashion To Figure capsule collection, also sold out sis!

Yes, the “hotline” jeans sold out in just three hours.

Influencer Chastity Garner Valentine partnered with plus-size fashion brand, Fashion To Figure on a capsule collection. While this new denim collection is relatively small, it’s very stylish and creates another opportunity for plus size women to be fashion-forward.

Yes, plus-size jeans have been done several times in several ways, GarnerStyle x Fashion To Figure jeans are one of a kind with their functional side buttons. The “Hotline” jeans are a light wash, perfect for pairing with an array of colors and great for Spring. Oh and, the top options for the jeans are cute and capable of taking you from a brunch with the girls to a date night with bae and everywhere in between. The tops provide the options for a bodysuit, wrap or to show a little belly with a tie front.

(Yes, I have them, Yes, the fit is true to size. Yes, the stretch is great. Maybe I will serve you a few looks with the “Hotline” jeans in a #TriedIt review in the near future. Stay tuned!)

Take a look:

And another one:

We all know that plus size fashion is big business (pun intended) but why break the bank if you don’t have to. Fashion To Figure is remaining true to its customers by making this collection just as affordable with all of the items being priced below $100. Yeah, how often does that happen when brands partner with celebrities/influencers?

Not familiar with Chasity’s brand? Let me get you up to speed.

Chastity Garner Valentine is an OG plus size influencer and the co-founder of The Curvy Con, Chastity has had her hand on the plus-size community’s pulse since the GarnerStyle blog was created in 2008. As a pioneer in the plus-size community, she has been featured on platforms such as Oprah.com, New York Times, Elle Magazine and The Today Show, just to name a few; with each opportunity, she uses her voice to empower, influence, and evoke change for the curvy community. With millions of followers on Beyonce’s internet, and with nearly 12 years in the game, Chastity is no doubt a major player in plus-size fashion.

Clearly, since her new line sold out, Chasity is doing something right!

But don’t worry if you missed out this time. The “Hotline” jeans will restock just in time for the curvy girls to slay the end of Spring and the entire Summer. Just make sure to click here and sign up for the mailing list to assure you don’t miss out… AGAIN.

Preview the entire GarnerStyle x Fashion To Figure and shop the tops HERE.

