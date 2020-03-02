Netflix Announces Stacked ‘Netflix Is A Joke Fest’ With Martin Lawrence, Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx & More

CLOSE
So this may be one of the more stacked comedy lineups I’ve ever seen.

Netflix announced on Monday a brand new festival titled Netflix Is A Joke, running from April 27 to May 3 and is produced in a partnership with Live Nation. If you want to attend, it might cost you a little bit as tickets range from $15 to $500.

More than 100 performances will take place within the festival across more than 20 venues in Los Angeles. The names included in the festival? Try Dave ChappelleMarlon WayansChris RockJamie FoxxKevin HartWhoopi Goldberg and Martin Lawrence among others.

“It’s our honor to transform L.A. for one week into the funniest place on earth. This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture,” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, said in a statement. “It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

