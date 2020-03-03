Jackie Aina And Patrick Starr Join Forces For UOMA Beauty Black Magic Carnival Collection

You can count on seeing some of the most beautiful, extravagant, creative beauty looks during Carnival season. From bright colors to feathers and jewels, there is no beat that is too over the top.
In honor of the festivities, UOMA Beauty teamed up with makeup gurus Jackie Aina and Patrick Starr to bring us a fun, vibrant makeup line named Black Magic Carnival collection. The 8-piece limited-edition line includes the Black Magic Carnival eyeshadow palette ($44.00, www.UOMABeauty.com), the Black Magic Carnival Bronzing highlighters ($35.00, www.UOMABeauty.com), Black Magic Carnival Lipstick ($26.00, www.UOMABeauty.com) and the Black Magic Carnival eyelashes ($16.00, www.UOMABeauty.com).
View this post on Instagram
‼️THIS IS NOT A DRILL‼️ FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER – @jackieaina and @patrickstarrr collaborate. Bringing you that UOMA 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Presenting Black Magic Carnival featuring @jackieaina and @patrickstarrr 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 RUN – DON’T WALK to shop their exclusive looks. AVAILABLE NOW – only on UOMAbeauty.com‼️#UOMAcarnival✨
This collection is beyond festive. It offers the right amount of “extra” needed to prance down the runway. Beyond the vibrance of the Black Magic Carnival line, is the collaboration of two amazing makeup artists. This is long overdue! The two have definitely made magic together.
View this post on Instagram
#UOMAcarnival ✨Introducing the Limited Edition Black Magic Carnival Collection. Hypnotic, rhythmic, extra AF! ✨ SWIPE>> This 8-piece collection features a 10-pan Color Palette, 2 Extra Large Face & Body Bronzing Highlighters, 2 Glitter Gem Lipsticks and 3 sets of Faux Lashes✨ Run! Don’t walk! This collection is selling fast✨🔥
If you’re headed to one of the many Carnival celebrations, do yourself a favor and take advantage of this limited edition collection. You can purchase directly from UOMA Beauty.
What do you think? Are you feelin’ this collaboration?
